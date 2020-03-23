TODAY |

NZ stock market suffers biggest session drop since 1987 crash

The New Zealand sharemarket has slumped to its lowest point in nearly two years and the New Zealand dollar is sharply weaker as the authorities step up measures to counter the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The NZX Top 50 index has fallen about 780 points, or 8.5 per cent, its biggest single session fall since the market crash of 1987.

Every stock in the index has fallen with tourism, travel, and hospitality businesses showing some of the biggest falls.

The interest rates for longer dated government bonds have fallen sharply as a result of the Reserve Bank's $30 billion buyback scheme.

Jacinda Ardern told the public to ‘support others’ after she announced the Covid-19 alert level will raise to level four in 48 hours. Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand dollar is down more than 1 percent against most major currencies, as investors sell off risky assets.

At opening on Monday, the NZX Top 50 was down 450 points, or 4.9 per cent, in early trading.

Early on Monday morning, the Reserve Bank said its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to implement a large scale asset purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds.

The Bank's statement said the asset purchase would take place over the next 12 months and involve up to $30 billion of New Zealand government bonds across a range of maturities in the secondary market.

