NZ stock exchange website goes down in wake of yesterday's cyber attack

Stock exchange operator NZX's website has gone offline this morning in the wake of yesterday's cyber attack.

An NZX spokesperson told 1 NEWS the website's current status "appears to be connected" to yesterday's events, which saw the operator halt trading its cash markets yesterday afternoon after an offshore cyber attack oversaturated its network with high internet traffic.

NZX has confirmed to 1 NEWS it is working with its network service provider currently to address "a further issue today" which appears to be similiar to the issues seen yesterday.

Trading was stopped at approximately 3.57pm yesterday after it experienced a "volumetric distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack" which impacted its system connectivity, Spark and NZX said in a joint statement at the time.

The attack "aims to disrupt service by saturating a network with significant volumes of internet traffic", the statement read.

NZX has taken similar action today, halting trading in its cash markets since approximately 11:24am.