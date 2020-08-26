TODAY |

NZ stock exchange website down for third day in a row following cyber attack

The NZ stock exchange website is down for the third day in a row, with trading likely to halt soon.

Trading was halted prior to the market closing on Tuesday, and was closed for most of yesterday after an offshore cyber attack.

The type of attack is known as a distributed denial of service attack, which overwhelms the online service rendering it inoperable.

A spokesperson for the NZX says if the website goes down, they cease trading because retail punters cannot see the market announcements being made.

