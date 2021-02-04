TODAY |

NZ to stay its course as it works to achieve herd immunity - Ashley Bloomfield

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand needs to “maintain its elimination strategy” while it works to achieve herd immunity through vaccines, says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

In an editorial piece for the New Zealand Medical Journal, Bloomfield writes that New Zealand will continue its 2020 strategy.

“The two big tasks for New Zealand in 2021 are to keep the virus responsible for Covid-19 out of the country and vaccinate as many people as possible.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pfizer Australia and New Zealand managing director Anne Harris explains how it’s juggling vaccine deliveries around the world. Source: 1 NEWS

“It will take all our collective focus and commitment to ensure we deliver for New Zealanders.”

Bloomfield acknowledged the vaccination roll-out this year will pose a challenge but says it’s one that has been worked on “at pace” for several months now.

“To have safe and effective vaccines less than a year after the pandemic was declared is truly remarkable; the challenge now is to ensure as many New Zealanders as possible receive these vaccines.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

With the Pfizer vaccine approved today — the nation’s first — attention now turns to how to convince people to take it. Source: Seven Sharp

He says with the virus continuing to change as the pandemic rages globally, New Zealand will have to continue to review its response.

“An ongoing commitment to reviewing and refining all aspects of our response will be essential during 2021, as we continue the focus on keeping the virus out of New Zealand and ‘stamping it out’ quickly if it does find its way through the border.”

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
‘It was tikanga Māori’ – political reporter says Judith Collins made a 'misstep' over Waitangi speaking rights claim
2
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media after attending Iwi Chairs Forum
3
NZ's housing crisis to get 'worse and worse', senior economist warns
4
Warriors coach says it was 'selfish decision' to deny players from representing Māori All Stars
5
Kiwi Freemasons uncover some of the mystery behind the secret society
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:10

NZ's housing crisis to get 'worse and worse', senior economist warns

Morning Briefing Feb 5: Figures reveal key to housing crisis
00:46

'This is Aotearoa, there will always be clouds' - PM defends her Government's record for Māori

05:19

Explainer: Understanding Te Tiriti o Waitangi