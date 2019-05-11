NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'

Famous Kiwis have paid respects to actor Pau Magasiva, who was found dead in Wellington on Saturday.
Dame Valerie Adams:
Shortland Street released a statement on Twitter and Instagram:
Mike Puru:
Vince Harder:
Jason Chan – Power Rangers actor (Facebook post)
"Unbelievably sad to hear this news. Our dear friend, fellow actor in Ninja Storm was such a ball of energy, so full of life and inspired all around him to live to the fullest. I will always remember his smiles, giggling, deep laughter in all circumstances. RIP Pua Magasiva you will be dearly missed!"
The New Zealand music industry have taken to Instagram as well.
J Williams:
"Rest in love USO! Nothing but love and prayers to the family. You’re with God now! Rest easy."
Flava Radio:
"RIP to our brother. Our thoughts and prayers are with his whanau and friends."
Sammy J (Johnson):
"You were the first person to ever interview me, I remember I was so green and nervous, and you helped me find my own voice when it came to interviews simply by allowing me to be as weird as I was. Even as your career progressed you always had time for me, you always checked in to see how the music was going.. it makes me sad.. maybe I should have checked in on you.. you’ll be missed Pua. Til we meet again."