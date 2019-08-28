NZ spy agencies call for greater transparency on political donations

New Zealand's spy bosses are warning they know of troubling foreign donations and "relationship-building" right across the political spectrum at both local and central government.

The heads of the intelligence agencies also told MPs they support "more stringent" rules around disclosing donations but said a blanket ban on foreign money was not the answer.

"The greater the transparency, the better," Security Intelligence Service (SIS) director-general Rebecca Kitteridge told MPs.

Both Ms Kitteridge and Andrew Hampton - who heads the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) - appeared before Parliament's Justice Select Committee on Tuesday afternoon as part of a regular review of recent elections.

The bosses made headlines when they last appeared before the committee in April, with Ms Kitteridge revealing the SIS had concerns about some political donations from "state actors".

On Tuesday, Ms Kitteridge elaborated further.

"We've seen relationship-building and donation activity by state actors and their proxies that concern us," she told MPs.

"This activity spans the political spectrum and occurs at a central and local government level."

Ms Kitteridge refused to give any examples during the public briefing, describing the subject as "extremely sensitive".

The comments come amid fresh focus on a $150,000 donation to the National Party in 2017 from a company registered in New Zealand but owned by Chinese billionaire Lang Lin.

The transaction was legal and publicly declared, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "outside the spirit of the law" which is intended to limit overseas donations to no more than $1500.

Speaking to media before Tuesday's committee hearing, Ms Kitteridge declined to comment specifically on that example.

She later told MPs the SIS was concerned by any attempt to channel a donation in such a way to try obscure its foreign origin.

"One of the main reasons we become concerned about these activities is because as relationships of influence, or a sense of reciprocity, are established, they may be used as leverage to facilitate future interference or espionage activity."

The Green Party, various members of National, and independent MP Jami-Lee Ross have all called for a ban on foreign donations.

But Ms Kitteridge said a blanket ban "on its own" would not be effective.

"You can see how a foreign actor could easily use a New Zealand based proxy to work around such a ban," she told MPs.

"We know that foreign states are adept at understanding and working around regulatory regimes."