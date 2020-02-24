NZ softball officials flew with coronavirus infected woman on domestic flight

Two New Zealand officials involved in a World Baseball Softball Confederation tournament in Palmerston North were on a flight with an Auckland woman infected with coronavirus.

Health officials today announced the woman, aged in her 30s, had been confirmed as the second case of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand.

She had returned from holidaying in northern Italy last Tuesday, 25 February, and had flown from Auckland to Palmerston North on flight NZ5013 on Monday, 2 March, and back to Auckland on NZ8114 the same day.

Bloomfield said the woman is self-isolating at home and is being monitored. She does not require hospitalisation.

Her partner has also displayed symptoms and is being tested.

The softball officials were on the flight down to Palmerston North, then went on to officiate a tournament involving Police and the military in Whenuapai this week.

Softball NZ said they had left the base when they were informed a person with the Covid-19 coronavirus had been on the flight.

Also today, the New Zealand Olympic Committee said they were not expecting any cancellation or postponement of this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo because of the coronavirus.

The spread of the disease has led to speculation the event could either not go ahead or be pushed back until later in the year.