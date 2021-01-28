TODAY |

NZ should 'have goal of no Covid-19 positive people' arriving into country – Michael Baker

Source:  1 NEWS

A top epidemiologist thinks the New Zealand could drastically reduce its rate of Covid-19 infection at the border if more focus is given to the period before and after returnees stay in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Source: 1 NEWS

“It’s so much better to reduce the flow of infected people in to our MIQ facilities and I have to think New Zealand could have a goal of no positive people turning up in New Zealand," Professor Michael Baker told Breakfast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Michael Baker thinks more focus on returnees’ movements while overseas could reduce the risk of transmission. Source: Breakfast

His comments come after two returnees were confirmed last night to have tested positive for the virus following their stint in managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel. The Northland woman who tested positive for the virus on Sunday was at the hotel at the same time as the pair.

'Questions around the Pullman' being investigated after positive Covid cases linked to Auckland quarantine hotel - Hipkins

“No one wants to bring this virus in, so it’s about working with those travellers to say, 'how can we minimise your risk of being infected?'”

Rapid testing passengers before they board their flights to New Zealand or spending a week self-isolating at home before they venture out in to the community are some of the ways he thinks the Ministry of Health could prevent a similar situation occurring again. 

Full list of locations linked to two new Auckland Covid-19 community cases

"There are things we could do and we'd get instant feedback on this because we can look at the positive people turning up in New Zealand".  

Baker says the changes need to involve working closer alongside the "community of travellers" coming in to New Zealand. 

Two people who completed quarantine alongside Northland case being treated as confirmed Covid-19 infections

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
2
Full list of locations linked to two new Auckland Covid-19 community cases
3
Sounds Like Summer Festival postponed in wake of new Auckland Covid-19 cases
4
Government fails to deliver key election promise on time despite being one of PM’s top priorities
5
New Covid-19 cases are an adult and child infected with South African variant
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New Covid-19 cases are an adult and child infected with South African variant

00:43

Two new Auckland Covid-19 cases could hold up resumption of quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia

Kaikōura's 'miracle' dotterel chick successfully grows into young adulthood after cat attack

01:29

Two people who completed quarantine alongside Northland case being treated as confirmed Covid-19 infections