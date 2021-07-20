NZ should drop 'Cold War mentality', Chinese embassy says in wake of cyber attacks

The New Zealand Government should drop its "Cold War mentality" after the national security bureau linked Chinese state-sponsored actors to cyber attacks here, the Chinese Embassy says.

New Zealand and China's flags. Source: istock.com

Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) Minister Andrew Little said the GCSB had undergone "a robust technical attribution process" to confirm the malicious cyber activity in New Zealand.

"New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity undertaken by the Chinese Ministry of State Security – both in New Zealand, and globally,” he said.

GCSB links Chinese state-sponsored actors to NZ cyber attacks

The condemnation from New Zealand puts it in line with the positions of the US, the EU, and the UK.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand disagrees with the findings.

"The accusation from the New Zealand side is totally groundless and irresponsible. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and has already lodged solemn representation with the NZ government," they said today.

"The Chinese government is a staunch defender of cyber security and firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyber attacks and crimes in accordance with law. Given the virtual nature of cyberspace, one must have clear evidence when investigating and identifying cyber-related incidents. Making accusations without prove is malicious smear.

"We urge the New Zealand side to abandon the Cold War mentality, adopt a professional and responsible attitude when dealing with cyber incidents, and work with others to jointly tackle the challenge through dialogue and cooperation, rather than manipulating political issues under the pretext of cyber security and mudslinging at others."

The GCSB has also confirmed Chinese state-sponsored actors were responsible for the exploitation of Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities in New Zealand earlier this year, Little said.