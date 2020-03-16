TODAY |

NZ sharemarket opens sharply lower after OCR cut

Source: 

The New Zealand sharemarket has opened sharply lower after the Reserve Bank slashed its official cash rate.

Source: 1 NEWS

The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, to support the economy against the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The benchmark top-50 index opened down about 1.3 per cent in early trading.

This followed the near 5 per cent fall on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford reports on the Reserve Bank slashing the cash rate to 0.25 per cent. Source: Breakfast

However, travel-related stocks were hammered again after the government imposed strict entry conditions on travellers over the weekend.

Auckland Airport's shares fell 12 per cent after it withdrew the earnings forecast it made last Friday.

Air New Zealand was in a trading halt after it announced major cuts to international services, plans to reduce local flights by as much as a third, and lay off staff.

The New Zealand dollar is sitting at a near 11-year low of 59.8 US cents.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Economy
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Two people found dead at house in Kelston, Auckland
2
Two earthquakes rumble across New Zealand overnight
3
Air NZ cuts long haul capacity by 85 per cent, domestic by 30 per cent as coronavirus impact hits hard
4
Stop flushing your wet wipes, Queenstown Lakes District Council says amid coronavirus
5
New Zealand banks start slashing interest rates in wake of record-low cash rate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Z drops petrol prices by 5 cents as oil prices fall further
11:19

Jacinda Ardern confident 'community-minded' Kiwis will abide by coronavirus self-isolation measures

Air NZ cuts long haul capacity by 85 per cent, domestic by 30 per cent as coronavirus impact hits hard
00:49

New Zealand banks start slashing interest rates in wake of record-low cash rate