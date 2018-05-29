NZ serial killer Hayden Poulter paroled - but he's banned from the booze, drugs, prostitutes, posting ads or talking to the media

Hayden Poulter, who killed three people more than 20 years ago, has today been granted parole.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996. Source: Supplied

Poulter has been in jail since 1997 after being arrested the previous year.

He killed sex worker Natacha Hogan on Karangahape Road in Auckland and then then wrote to the NZ Herald saying he would kill again - and did.

He killed massage parlour worker Ladda Nimphet, her boss Herbert Richard Norris and tried to kill another worker, Angkhana Chaisamret.

He has been eligible for parole since 2011, but at each hearing his state of reform has caused too much concern for him to be released.

However, in the Parole Board decision was released today after a hearing was held for Poulter on May 17.

The board noted he had been incarcerated for more than two decades, and had since undertaken drug treatment programmes, an adult sex offender treatment programme and "significant one-to-one counselling".

Poulter was assessed in May of last year as being "a moderate risk of general offending and moderate to low sexual offending" and the board's decision said he had progressed further since then.

"After consideration of all the material presented we are satisfied that Mr Poulter has sufficiently reduced his risk, that he can be released on parole subject to conditions which are extensive and will support his release into the community," the report read.

He will be paroled to a rural address with family members, and will be electronically monitored using a GPS anklet.

A meeting will be held with the board where Poulter will be reassessed for compliance in November this year.

WIDE-RANGING CONDITIONS FOR PAROLE

The conditions for his release state that Poulter can not consume alcohol or drugs, including synthetic drugs and non-prescription drugs not prescribed by his doctor, for the rest of his life.

He will also have to undertake psychological, alcohol or drug treatment assessments and programmes to the satisfaction of his probation officer.

He will not be allowed to move from the address he is paroled to with prior consent, nor use any escort agencies, sex workers or massage parlours.

He is banned from entering the wider Auckland area without permission, and cannot have any contact with the families of his victims.

A curfew was also imposed between 10pm and 6am each day, and Poulter is required to tell his probation officer immediately "at the earliest opportunity, the start or resumption of any intimate relationship".

He is not allowed to "place any advertisement, or reference in any printed or digital publication (including the internet), and not to respond to such advertisement by any person".