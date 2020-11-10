TODAY |

NZ to send PPE supplies to Papua New Guinea as country grapples with Covid-19 outbreak

A New Zealand Defence Force flight will leave for Papua New Guinea tomorrow with much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies as the country grapples with a Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 30 people have died and Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape says it’s estimated one in three residents are infected.

New Zealand is sending safety equipment including face shields, gowns and hand sanitiser.

Schools there have closed for four weeks, and both domestic and international travel have been suspended.

