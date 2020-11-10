NZ to send PPE supplies to Papua New Guinea as country grapples with Covid-19 outbreak

A New Zealand Defence Force flight will leave for Papua New Guinea tomorrow with much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies as the country grapples with a Covid-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus prevention face mask protection N95 masks and medical surgical masks. Source: istock.com

More than 30 people have died and Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape says it’s estimated one in three residents are infected.

New Zealand is sending safety equipment including face shields, gowns and hand sanitiser.