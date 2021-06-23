NZ sees plunge in Covid Tracer app scans since Auckland's February lockdown

New Zealanders are being reminded to use the NZ Covid Tracer app in the wake of an Australian tourist testing positive for the virus after visiting Wellington over the weekend.

The recently confirmed case travelled from Sydney to Wellington and back again.

The man and his partner arrived just after midnight on Saturday before flying back to Sydney just after 10am on Monday morning, NSW Health confirmed yesterday evening. The man subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 in New South Wales.

The Wellington region will go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm tonight until 11.59pm Sunday. The rest of New Zealand remains at Alert Level 1.

Locations of interest linked to the case have risen from six to 14 over the course of today.

In the time the case was in the capital, there were on average just 432,000 scans daily across the country.

Use of the app peaked following Auckland's August cluster last year, with more than 2.5 million scans.