TODAY |

NZ sees plunge in Covid Tracer app scans since Auckland's February lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders are being reminded to use the NZ Covid Tracer app in the wake of an Australian tourist testing positive for the virus after visiting Wellington over the weekend.

Source: Getty

The recently confirmed case travelled from Sydney to Wellington and back again.

The man and his partner arrived just after midnight on Saturday before flying back to Sydney just after 10am on Monday morning, NSW Health confirmed yesterday evening. The man subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 in New South Wales.

The Wellington region will go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm tonight until 11.59pm Sunday. The rest of New Zealand remains at Alert Level 1.

Locations of interest linked to the case have risen from six to 14 over the course of today. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to Ministry of Health data, Kiwis haven't been as vigilant since last year’s August cluster, with an average of just 432,000 scans nationally over last weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

In the time the case was in the capital, there were on average just 432,000 scans daily across the country.  

Use of the app peaked following Auckland's August cluster last year, with more than 2.5 million scans. 

But since then, Kiwis have not been as vigilant. Auckland's lockdown in February saw a height of 1,850,000 scans.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington region to go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm
2
Wellington moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?
3
Popular Cuba St cafe joins list of Wellington Covid exposure sites
4
Officials identify over 50 contacts of man who visited Wellington with Covid
5
Live stream: Bloomfield, Hipkins speak as Wellington grapples with Covid scare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cabinet meets amid Wellington Covid scare

Crown addresses Arthur Allan Thomas's history in summing up

Three plead not guilty over death of MMA fighter Fau Vake

Popular Cuba St cafe joins list of 14 Wellington Covid exposure sites