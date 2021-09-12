TODAY |

NZ secures half a million Pfizer Covid vaccine doses from Denmark

Anna Whyte, 1 NEWS Political Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand has made a deal with Denmark for the purchase of 500,000 additional doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. 

Jacinda Ardern thanked Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen for making the doses available to purchase. 

"This will bolster our rollout for the remainder of September," Ardern said. 

It comes after Thursday's deal with Spain which saw almost 250,000 additional Pfizer doses flown into the country, as demand for Covid-19 vaccines soared, while large shipments to top up supply are only scheduled to arrive in October. 

Ardern said at the time New Zealand expected to receive a total of 1.8 million doses from Pfizer throughout the month of September, in addition to the doses purchased from Spain.

"This means we don’t have any plans to slow down the rollout."

Last Tuesday, Ardern said demand for vaccinations in New Zealand had increased 180 per cent, compared to prior to the Delta outbreak where the Government had planned for 350,000 doses to be administered a week.

The Government contacted Pfizer and other countries to negotiate additional supplies in the last few weeks. 

It follows Australia's deals with the UK, Singapore and Poland to address the Pfizer vaccine shortage while it grapples with a Covid-19 outbreak. 

