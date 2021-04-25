TODAY |

NZ Secondary Students' Choir marks Anzac Day with powerful waiata in Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Secondary Students' Choir marked Anzac Day in Wellington this morning with a powerful waiata.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The choir sang Wairua Tapu, a hymn to the holy spirit, in Wellington's Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. Source: 1 NEWS

The choir sang Wairua Tapu, a hymn to the holy spirit, as part of the National Anzac Day service in Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

An estimated 2500 people attended the 11am service, including Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy. 

A further 15,000 people attended the dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

It comes after two years of disruption to regular commemorations.

read more
Photos: People around New Zealand and the world commemorate Anzac Day

Last year, Covid-19 put a stop to mass gatherings and public memorials. The year before, Anzac Day fell just a month after the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

New Zealand
Anzac Day
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:46
John Campbell takes a tour of emergency housing motel, which costs taxpayers thousands a week for one unit
2
1000 people who travelled to NZ from Perth being contacted, as Australian region enters lockdown
3
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join Anzac commemoriations with special tribute
4
Auckland's Roxy nightclub apologises after racially insensitive Instagram caption
5
Hope of finding 53 crew aboard sunk Indonesian submarine alive dwindles
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged with murder after woman's body found at Wellington property
01:06

Ashley Bloomfield: I suffered 'a kind of anxiety' during nationwide Covid-19 lockdown

Photos: People around New Zealand and the world commemorate Anzac Day

00:27

Jacinda Ardern praises efforts of NZDF servicewomen in Anzac Day address