NZ Secondary Students' Choir marks Anzac Day with powerful waiata in Wellington

The New Zealand Secondary Students' Choir marked Anzac Day in Wellington this morning with a powerful waiata.

The choir sang Wairua Tapu, a hymn to the holy spirit, as part of the National Anzac Day service in Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.



An estimated 2500 people attended the 11am service, including Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

A further 15,000 people attended the dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

It comes after two years of disruption to regular commemorations.

