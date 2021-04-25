NZ Secondary Students' Choir marks Anzac Day with powerful waiata in Wellington

The New Zealand Secondary Students' Choir marked Anzac Day in Wellington this morning with a powerful waiata.
The choir sang Wairua Tapu, a hymn to the holy spirit, as part of the National Anzac Day service in Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.
An estimated 2500 people attended the 11am service, including Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.
A further 15,000 people attended the dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
It comes after two years of disruption to regular commemorations.
Last year, Covid-19 put a stop to mass gatherings and public memorials. The year before, Anzac Day fell just a month after the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.