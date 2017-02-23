 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Conservationists are in a desperate race to save the New Zealand sea lion, the rarest sea lion in the world, which is battling for survival 

With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's estimated there are just under 12,000 New Zealand sea lions left, and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the sub-Antarctic Auckland Islands to see first hand  what's being done to save them.

The New Zealand sea lion population has been in decline for 50 years, but researchers are now seeing a ray of hope because in the previous two years the number of pups born has increased.

However it's the mortality rate that's an issue. And on Enderby Island of the 348 pups born this breeding season, 62 have died.

The sea lions are at risk from fishing nets, predators and disease.

Researchers have been on the island for three months studying a bacteria that causes meningitis. 

"It's been the cause of death in about 60 per cent of the pups, so pretty prevalent. And that's the main one we are looking at trying to prevent," said Sarah Michael, sea lion researcher. 

They've also built ramps to stop the tiny pups falling into sinkholes in the boggy peat.

Ms Michael shows 1 NEWS  sinkhole about two or three metres deep, saying if a pup falls in it will either starve or drown.

But environmental groups like the World Wildlife Fund say more research needs to be done into how fishing in the Southern Ocean is affecting the population.

It's not just sea lions that call the remote islands home. Penguins, belbirds, skua and elephant seals all battle the odds. 

That's is why Ms Barry wants to make the outlying islands predator-free by 2025.

"When we come to a place like this we are looking at New Zealand the way it was and the way it ought to be," she said.

It's an ambitious target in the fight to save endangered creatures like the sea lions.

Related

Conservation

Maggie Barry and Scott Simpson on board HMNZS Otago

After delay, Conservation Minister looking forward to 'extraordinary' trip to Auckland Islands
01:20
A four-day expedition has been cut short because a series of travel problems for Maggie Barry.

DoC staff to set off on trip to sub-Antarctic islands today after Conservation Minister is hit with transport glitch

Maggie Barry rushes to catch expedition to sub Antarctic islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

00:31
2
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
3
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


00:54
4
Thomas Reahi says he wants the gangs of Whangarei to sit and talk to prevent retaliations from occurring.

Whangarei gang head says shooting could be related to drugs

03:05
5
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts


02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

Need an insight into the opening round of Kiwi play for the 2017 Super Rugby season? The 1 NEWS newsroom are back with their opinions for the big match-ups!

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ