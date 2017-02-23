NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservationists are in a desperate race to save the New Zealand sea lion, the rarest sea lion in the world, which is battling for survival

It's estimated there are just under 12,000 New Zealand sea lions left, and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the sub-Antarctic Auckland Islands to see first hand what's being done to save them.

The New Zealand sea lion population has been in decline for 50 years, but researchers are now seeing a ray of hope because in the previous two years the number of pups born has increased.

However it's the mortality rate that's an issue. And on Enderby Island of the 348 pups born this breeding season, 62 have died.

The sea lions are at risk from fishing nets, predators and disease.

Researchers have been on the island for three months studying a bacteria that causes meningitis.

"It's been the cause of death in about 60 per cent of the pups, so pretty prevalent. And that's the main one we are looking at trying to prevent," said Sarah Michael, sea lion researcher.

They've also built ramps to stop the tiny pups falling into sinkholes in the boggy peat.

Ms Michael shows 1 NEWS sinkhole about two or three metres deep, saying if a pup falls in it will either starve or drown.

But environmental groups like the World Wildlife Fund say more research needs to be done into how fishing in the Southern Ocean is affecting the population.

It's not just sea lions that call the remote islands home. Penguins, belbirds, skua and elephant seals all battle the odds.

That's is why Ms Barry wants to make the outlying islands predator-free by 2025.

"When we come to a place like this we are looking at New Zealand the way it was and the way it ought to be," she said.