NZ Scouts go online to adapt to ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Social distancing may have put a stop to community meet ups, but that hasn't meant a break to one of New Zealand's most recognisable institutions, Scouts.

Despite the ongoing lockdown, Kiwi scouts are still able to pick up new skills. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand has more than 100 years worth of rich scouting tradition, and while technology itself may have changed, the scouts themselves haven't - despite the current lockdown.

The Scouts movement is instead moving online in order to keep learning new skills.

"We're in 320 communities across New Zealand with about 5000 volunteers and about 13,000 kids," Scouts New Zealand chief executive Josh Tabor says.

"So it was a formidable challenge to try and take everybody online."

It's a challenge they've risen to.

"I think for some of them having this online space is a really powerful time for them to come together and do something," says Scout leader Jamie Hutton.

And while not every badge may be obtainable, there are plenty of new skills to learn, like sign language.

"I have a couple of people I know through family who use sign language and so I want to be able to communicate with them a bit easier," says Scout Winnie Fauatea.

So whether it's earning a new badge in the kitchen, or just an excuse to sleep out in the garden, the Scouts have got you covered. A community forced apart, but arguably as strong as ever.

