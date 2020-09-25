NZ sacrifices hour of sleep this weekend, in exchange for more sun as daylight savings resumes

This weekend marks the time of year where Kiwis sacrifice an hour's sleep for what some might dub a much greater reward.

Daylight saving begins this Sunday, which means clocks go forward by one hour at 2am.

It starts each year on the last Sunday in September, and ends at 3am on the first Sunday in April.

Former United Future party leader and Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne was behind the successful campaign to extend daylight savings an extra three weeks in 2007.

He says it's something that is now "embedded in the New Zealand way of life".

"Most people enjoy those extra hours of sunlight over the warmer months," Dunne told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

