TODAY |

NZ’s first sex toy recycling programme launched

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand’s largest online adult retailer has launched a sex toy recycling programme. 

File picture. Source: istock.com

Adult Toy Mega Store is now allowing Kiwis to send back their unwanted electronic, metal and glass adult toys to its Wellington warehouse. If it’s been purchased at the online retailer, the sender will get a $10 voucher in return. 

The items must be sterilised before being sent. The retailer’s recycling partner will then strip, store, and send the materials to South Korea in bulk. There, it will be stripped for recycling and hazardous substances will be “ethically and safely disposed of”, the company said.

Natasha Bull, who manages the recycling programme, said adult sex toys aren’t easy to dispose of ethically. 

“So, we’ve been working on this programme for quite some time and we’re excited to be able to provide this option to our customers."

Circuit boards in good quality could be sent to Umicore, a recycling and technology group in Belgium. 

Meanwhile, metal sex toys and other metal products will be shipped in bulk to Germany for extraction, sorting, and pressing into bales. They will then be melted and reformed. 

PVC and silicone parts would be disposed of safely at a class one landfill, Bull said. 

“The processes needed for breaking down materials like silicone and PVC are not currently available locally, but we intend to find solutions and are actively looking to partner with local businesses and find ways that our recycled materials can be put to good use here in New Zealand,” she said.

New Zealand
Business
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Developers asked to buy damaged properties 24 hours after Auckland tornado
2
'Worst-case scenario' if Wellington Covid case has Delta variant – Michael Baker
3
Barbers joins list of Wellington Covid-19 exposure sites
4
Gloriavale trust makes urgent plea for public’s help for those leaving commune
5
Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams in tears after Tokyo dream ends with neck injury
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Gloriavale trust makes urgent plea for public’s help for those leaving commune

Staff shortages and wage regulation bump up retail wages

Wrong 0800 number given out at Wellington Covid-19 test site

Barbers joins list of Wellington Covid-19 exposure sites