NZ’s billion dollar boost: One year on, economy reaping rewards of backyard tourism push

Getting busy in our own backyard has resulted with an extra $1.1 billion being put into the economy.

It happened between May 2020 and March this year, after Tourism NZ put out the call for Kiwis to spend their money.

Spending is now up across the country, with Northland sitting at $43 million, the Coromandel $28 million, Nelson at $25 million and Otago at $11 million.

Richard Ussher, from Cable Bay Adventure Park in Nelson, said the boost had made the last 12 months positive.

He said it enabled the business to employ 24 people over summer.

"It was a bit of a surprise, but we're very, very grateful to Kiwis for getting out and supporting."

He told Seven Sharp the business had seen more interest from Aucklanders in the wake of Covid-19.

"It's almost like Aucklanders have been treating the South Island like their overseas destination."