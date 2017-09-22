NZ Rugby: 'Only a matter of time' before first LGBT All Black

New Zealand Rugby has today been awarded a Rainbow Tick commended for their work in ensuring the inclusion of the LBGT community across all levels of ths sport.

Just weeks after a damning report into the culture of the game in New Zealand called for a change in culture, respect and responsibility.

However, NZR chief executive Steve Tew says that more must be done for the LGBT community within the sport, with no All Black in history having ever come out as gay.

"What we've got to do is ensure we've got an environment around the All Blacks, around our Super Teams and ultimately down in the club rooms and schools" Tew said.

"The numbers don't lie. People obviously don't feel comfortable to express themselves in that way."

Tew also says that, hopefully, in time New Zealand will see it's first ever openly gay player to wear the black jersey.