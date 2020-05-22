NZ retirement village provider joins list of businesses to return Covid-19 wage subsidy

Metlifecare is joining a list of other companies and organisations to return its allocation of the Government's Covid-19 wage subsidy.

In a statement today, the retirement village provider said its new board of directors today decided to pay back the $6.8 million it received from the Government in April.

"While Covid-19 has created significant and lasting economic uncertainty globally and in New Zealand, and Metlifecare did qualify for the scheme, EQT and the board has now determined that repaying the wage subsidy is the right thing to do," Metlifecare chairperson Paul McClintock said.

"The whole Metlifecare team has done an extraordinary job in managing the Covid-19 crisis and should be commended for their efforts.

"Metlifecare maintained its high standards of care for residents whilst also supporting the safety and health of its staff throughout this challenging period."

EQT representative Ken Wong said the organisation was "very conscious" the wage subsidy scheme was put in place by the Government to support vulnerable businesses through a period of unprecedented uncertainty.

"Given the valuable work undertaken by all Metlifecare staff through the Covid crisis and the essential nature of all Metlifecare employees, EQT believes that it is in the spirit of the scheme to return the subsidy," Wong said.