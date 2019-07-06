TODAY |

NZ rest home operator told to apologise after man with dementia fell 97 times in 10 months

More From
New Zealand
Health

A rest home must apologise after a man in its care with Alzheimer's and dementia fell 97 times in 10 months - despite the operator being warned of his risk of falling.

The Health and Disability Commissioner has criticised Radius Residential Care for not taking sufficient action to reduce the man's risk of falling and said there were failures of care and inadequate supervision.

The family of the man - who is not identified to protect his privacy - told Radius Care when he was admitted that he had a high risk of falling.

His Alzheimer's disease, macular degeneration and severe advanced dementia was known. He was also assessed as being mentally incapable.

Despite this warning, the man fell 97 times in 10 months, but only 55 of these were reported on an incident form, and next of kin was only notified about 23 falls.

One day the man was found on a road near the rest home, and staff had not noticed he had even left. He was found and returned by staff but 10 minutes later he left again.

Deputy commissioner Rose Wall said Radius Residential Care did not provide the man with reasonable care and skill, and breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights.

She also criticised poor communication from Radius to the man's family.

She has made a number of recommendations, including that Radius provide evidence its policies and procedures on fall management are best practice, that they provide evidence of audits on their policies, and that they apologise to the man's family.

rnz.co.nz

zimmer frame generic elderly
A file image of a zimmer frame - used by elderly people to aid walking.
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
3
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
4
Meanwhile Ardern tops the preferred PM stakes while Bridges and Collins both sit on 6 per cent.
National on top, NZ First drops in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
5
Corrections are investigating after the video appeared on a closed Facebook group.
Corrections to charge Auckland Prison inmates who broadcast live sparring video
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Christchurch social housing residents fed up with black mould and water running down the walls
06:42

Fair Go: Woman endures five month battle with Vodafone to cancel account in late husband’s name
00:57
Protests are set to take place against the removal of Māori children.

'Cultural renaissance in Māoridom' needed, says Winston Peters ahead of Oranga Tamariki protests
00:24
The Duchess of Sussex is the guest editor of September's issue.

Jacinda Ardern offers solution to 'polarised world' in promo video for Vogue's Forces for Change issue