NZ researcher says cheap alcohol prices contributing to hazardous drinking

New Zealanders are drinking less than they used to, but the trend might not last unless changes are made, a researcher says.

In the past 10 to 15 years, research has shown a decrease in alcohol consumption, particularly among youth, a new study from Massey University has found.

"That's not to say that they're not drinking," Massey University Researcher Andy Towers told TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

"It's just to say that the rate of the number of drinkers is dropping and the number of those drinkers who are drinking hazardously or at harmful levels are also dropping quite consistently around the world."

Mr Towers says people who are 40 and over are behind the hazardous drinking increase, although the country's "drinking per capita was coming down", it’s expected to rise if significant changes are not made.

Mr Towers suggests there are three primary solutions which can help to decrease alcohol consumption rates, starting with New Zealand’s low alcohol prices.

"Alcohol is very cheap, it might seem expensive to someone in their teens … but compared to what’s been like, it's very cheap."

"Secondly, it's widely available in supermarkets. It's with bread, and milk, and butter and that's not OK."

"Thirdly we need to look at alcohol advertising in New Zealand … it is everywhere."

Otago students are currently lobbying the government to reduce the prices on alcoholic beverages in bars to encourage students to get out of their flats and to be in a safe place to drink.