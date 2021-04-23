TODAY |

NZ to reopen travel bubble with Western Australia tomorrow at noon

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand will lift the pause on the travel bubble with Western Australia tomorrow at noon. 

Perth, in Western Australia. Source: istock.com

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said quarantine free travel would recommence from Western Australia on April 28 at midday "for travellers who have not been identified as contacts". 

"For those identified as close contacts, they will need to complete 14 days of self-isolation and provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test before departure for New Zealand."

It comes after an investigation was launched today into how a traveller from Perth was able to enter New Zealand - despite the close on quarantine free travel. 

The Ministry of Health said it had been alerted a person had travelled to Auckland, via Sydney, yesterday during Perth's three-day lockdown. 

Hipkins said the Government was satisfied the risk of Covid-19 was low.

"The advice is that the Perth cluster appears to be contained and the post-lockdown transition response measures the Western Australia Government introduced will provide an additional layer of assurance."

Travel to and from Western Australia through the trans-Tasman travel bubble was paused on Saturday after a person left a Perth MIQ facility with Covid-19, leading to two people spending time in the community while infectious, according to AAP.  

Perth and the outer-metropolitan area of Peel were plunged into a three-day lock down on April 24, which lifted last night. 


New Zealand
Politics
Australia
Anna Whyte
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:30
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
2
Pink supermoon, the largest this year, to grace NZ skies tonight
3
Taika Waititi reportedly dating singer Rita Ora
4
Investigation underway to determine how person entered NZ during Perth's three-day lockdown
5
How do Kiwi supermarket prices stack up to those overseas?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:05

Kid cops ball flush in the face at AFL game

Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull dies, aged 71

US to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check
01:06

New Zealand cricketers 'comfortable' staying in IPL, but future travel uncertain