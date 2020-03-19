TODAY |

NZ public tipping off police about those thought to not be self-isolating when they should be

Source:  1 NEWS

In the last two days, police have received 90 tip-offs from the public in relation to coronavirus, mostly about people suspected of breaching the new isolation rules, Police Minister Stuart Nash said.

Tip offs were received in the first two days of the new self-isolation rules, Police Minister Stuart Nash told Parliament. Source: Parliament TV

The new self-isolation rules came into force on Monday and state that anyone coming into the country – both visitors and New Zealanders – must self-isolate for 14 days, except those from the Pacific Islands.

In parliament today, Mr Nash said police are pleased with the high level of compliance from most people, but they have been contacted by the public about some that are thought to not be complying.

“As of yesterday, police received 90 Covid-19 related calls in the first two days of the new rules. Most of these reports were from members of the public who suspected breaches of self-isolation by others,” said Mr Nash.

“This is promising to see as it shows that neighbours, families, workplaces and the community recognises that everyone has a part to play to contain the spread of Covid-19."

Though he said most people are taking the self-isolation requirements seriously.

"As the Prime Minister has stated more than 10,000 people have already voluntarily self-isolated before the new self-isolation rules came into force on Monday," he said. 

"Government agencies like the police could not do it on their own we are all in this together."

It comes as the Government today announced that indoor gatherings in New Zealand are limited to a maximum of 100 people amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister David Clark said the latest update doesn't apply to workplaces, schools, supermarkets or public transport.

