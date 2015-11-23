NZ proves popular as same-sex marriage destination

Source:NZN
Half of all same-sex marriages and civil unions in New Zealand last year were between couples from overseas.
Same sex marriage rings.
Source: istock.com
This included 471 overseas couples coming into the country to celebrate their same-sex marriage or civil union, compared to 483 local resident couples, Statistics New Zealand said today.
"Couples from Australia accounted for 58 per cent of overseas same-sex couples coming here to marry," population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.
"A further 17 per cent came from China."
Of the same-sex couples coming from overseas, 21 per cent had one or both partners born in New Zealand, compared with 56 per cent of opposite-sex couples.
About 11 per cent of opposite-sex couples married in New Zealand in 2016 came from outside the country, Statistics New Zealand said.
This included 2490 overseas couples and 19,752 New Zealand resident couples celebrating opposite-sex marriages or civil unions in 2016.
Most couples preferred to marry than get civil unions - with 23,136 opposite-sex and same-sex marriages registered in New Zealand in 2016, compared to just 60 civil unions.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news