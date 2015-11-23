NZ proves popular as same-sex marriage destination

Half of all same-sex marriages and civil unions in New Zealand last year were between couples from overseas.

Same sex marriage rings. Source: istock.com

This included 471 overseas couples coming into the country to celebrate their same-sex marriage or civil union, compared to 483 local resident couples, Statistics New Zealand said today.

"Couples from Australia accounted for 58 per cent of overseas same-sex couples coming here to marry," population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

"A further 17 per cent came from China."

Of the same-sex couples coming from overseas, 21 per cent had one or both partners born in New Zealand, compared with 56 per cent of opposite-sex couples.

About 11 per cent of opposite-sex couples married in New Zealand in 2016 came from outside the country, Statistics New Zealand said.

This included 2490 overseas couples and 19,752 New Zealand resident couples celebrating opposite-sex marriages or civil unions in 2016.