NZ proves popular as same-sex marriage destination

Half of all same-sex marriages and civil unions in New Zealand last year were between couples from overseas.

Same sex marriage rings

Same sex marriage rings.

This included 471 overseas couples coming into the country to celebrate their same-sex marriage or civil union, compared to 483 local resident couples, Statistics New Zealand said today.

"Couples from Australia accounted for 58 per cent of overseas same-sex couples coming here to marry," population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

"A further 17 per cent came from China."

Of the same-sex couples coming from overseas, 21 per cent had one or both partners born in New Zealand, compared with 56 per cent of opposite-sex couples.

About 11 per cent of opposite-sex couples married in New Zealand in 2016 came from outside the country, Statistics New Zealand said.

This included 2490 overseas couples and 19,752 New Zealand resident couples celebrating opposite-sex marriages or civil unions in 2016.

Most couples preferred to marry than get civil unions - with 23,136 opposite-sex and same-sex marriages registered in New Zealand in 2016, compared to just 60 civil unions.

