NZ prison report identifies regular violence and unacceptable conditions

The Chief Ombudsman's report into four New Zealand prisons highlights violence, a lack of a regime for remand prisoners and unacceptable conditions in the at-risk units.

Peter Boshier published his report today on an unannounced inspection of Christchurch Men's Prison, the third full inspection report to be published as part of his office's intensified monitoring programme.

The inspection was undertaken under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), which puts international obligations on New Zealand to ensure people held in detention are treated humanely and with decency and dignity.

Mr Boshier says clear themes of high-level violence and a lack of consideration for remand prisoners is unacceptable.

"People in detention are among our most vulnerable citizens and we must meet international standards for how they are treated," he said.

A nine-person inspection team visited Christchurch Men's Prison from April 3-12 this year, examining facilities and interviewing staff and prisoners.

Key recommendations in the report concern the regime for remand prisoners, the conditions and treatment in the at-risk units, and improving prisoner safety.

Inspection reports of Arohata, Manawatu and Rolleston Prisons note that more than half the recommendations had been fully or partly achieved.