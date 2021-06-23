NZ Post's logo revamped to reflect 'transformational change'

New Zealand Post has a new logo and brand, which it says reflects “transformational change” within the company.

NZ Post CEO David Walsh with a newly-branded hybrid van. Source: Supplied

From today, the state-owned enterprise will begin replacing its red and white envelope logo from today with a new navy blue, red and white logo. It’s also shortened its name on its logo from “New Zealand Post” to, simply, “NZ Post”.

Its chief executive David Walsh said the transition would take about three years so the transition can be done in the most “cost-efficient” way. It also comes at a time where people are sending fewer letters than ever.

Online shopping and parcel delivery, meanwhile, is on the rise, Walsh said.

“NZ Post has been connecting New Zealanders for over 180 years, but these days we are delivering more parcels than our friends in the Post Office in 1840 could ever have imagined.”

The re-brand also brings together CourierPost, Pace and Rural Post under a single look.

“Last Christmas we delivered three parcels per second to New Zealanders – but not everyone realised it was us out there delivering, because our CourierPost vans had a different colour and look from the rest of NZ Post,” Walsh said.

“Bringing all our brands under NZ Post, and creating a distinctive new look for the range of services, means New Zealanders will know it’s us delivering for them and supporting local eCommerce businesses to grow, both domestically and internationally.”

He said people could interpret the logo in different ways.

“Roads, ribbons, connections, movement and energy – and of course, ‘P’ for post, all things that represent us and what we do.