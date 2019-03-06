NZ Post puts up price of sending a letter

The cost of posting a letter is going up again in July as New Zealand Post battles to sustain a letters service for the fewer and fewer people using it.

The price of sending a standard letter within New Zealand will increase 10 cents to $1.30 from July 1 to better reflect the true cost of sending a letter, NZ Post announced today.

New Zealand Post General Manager Mail Matt Geor says NZ Post delivers over 400 million mail items a year, but the number of letters sent continues to drop at a significant rate, with an annual decline of approximately 60 million mail items through its network.

"We need to make the price change to help cover the cost of delivering letters and to ensure we can sustain the current postal service for those who are using it," Mr Geor said.

New Zealand currently has one of the highest rates of decline in the world, as people choose to communicate more online, he said, noting that only around one per cent of mail sent in New Zealand is made up of personal letters and the rest is business mail.