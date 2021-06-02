NZ Post, MetService among websites to have outages

Websites for some government agencies and banks went offline for a time in what may be another coordinated cyber attack.

File picture. Source: istock.com

New Zealand Post and Inland Revenue say their outages are under investigation.

MetService was able to direct users to its backup website, which contains key information including weather watches, warnings and rain radar imagery, while it works to get its main website up and running.

ANZ Bank and Kiwibank customers reported being unable to log into their accounts.