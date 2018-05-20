NZ Post issues special Royal Wedding coin, but it'll cost you!

NZ Post is issuing a special set of stamps and a coin to mark the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commemorative coin. Source: NZ Post

The stamps feature official photos from their engagement and wedding, with approval from the Kensington Palace.

NZ Post head of stamps Simon Allison said designers worked through the night to get the stamps and coin into production which would hopefully start this afternoon.

He said the coin features a koru heart surrounding the royal couple, and incorporates and English and US rose.

Both the stamps and coin have been designed by New Zealand artist Dave Burke.

Special stamp set from the Royal Wedding. Source: NZ post

The coin is a legal tender commemorative coin and is made with precious metal, and has a colour image and other elements.

"It has a $1 face value and is online .... for $149," Mr Allison said.

"So there's quite a difference between face value and retail value because they're a collectors piece."