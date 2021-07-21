TODAY |

NZ Post delivery van stolen in Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating after an NZ Post courier van was stolen in Napier on Tuesday.

NZ Post van. Source: Supplied

A spokesperson for police told 1 NEWS they were called to Logan Avenue about 1.30pm.

They said no one was injured in the incident.

"We ask our community to please be vigilant and to notify police of any suspicious activity," an NZ Post spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

"The matter is currently being investigated by police, so unfortunately we cannot provide any further detail at this stage." 

The spokesperson did not respond to a question regarding the estimated value of the van and its contents.

Customers who do not receive a parcel they are expecting have been urged to contact the NZ Post customer care centre via www.nzpost.co.nz or by calling 0800 501 501.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
