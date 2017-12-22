 

NZ Post coping with record-breaking number of parcels in lead up to Christmas

Laura Twyman

New Zealand Post is preparing for its last day of Christmas deliveries tomorrow, following a record-breaking week.

David Walsh said 40 million parcels and letters have been delivered in the lead up to Christmas.
It moved close to three million parcels and letters on Tuesday night alone, with more than 40 million deliveries across December.

NZ Post chief executive David Walsh says parcels alone are up 20 per cent on the same time last year.

He puts it down to online shopping.

"It’s just that new phenomenon.. that’s where we're seeing a big difference this year," he said.

The company has invested in more plane capacity, 200 more vans and trucks, as well as 600 temporary staff to keep up.

Mr Walsh says they are working flat out to deliver everything on time.

"The staff have been incredible.. they've done so much hard work," he said.

Laura Twyman

