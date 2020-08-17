NZ Post centre in Auckland undergoes 'deep clean' after shift worker tests positive for Covid-19

There should be no disruption to parcel delivery despite a NZ Post employee testing positive for Covid-19.

Parcel delivery (file picture) Source: istock.com

The shift worker was at the Auckland Operations Centre last Wednesday and showed no symptoms while at work.

They have since received a positive test result and are now in quarantine.

"We have adopted immediate contact tracing and are following Ministry of Health advice and guidance," NZ Post chief operating officer Mark Stewart told 1 NEWS.

Those working the same shift are considered close contacts.

"They have been notified and are in self-isolation at home awaiting test results," Mr Stewart said.

The offices have had a "deep clean" and business can continue at the site.

"The safety of our people and of our customers, is of the utmost importance to us," Mr Stewart said.

"The advice from both our medical experts and the World Health Organisation (WHO) is that the risk of catching the virus from delivering mail and parcels is low. The 'contactless' delivery changes that have been implemented mitigate the risk even further."

No delays or disruptions are expected with parcel deliveries, NZ Post said.

Meanwhile, a person has also tested positive for Covid-19 after working at the Port of Auckland.

A Ports of Auckland spokesperson told 1 NEWS the worker is not a staff member but worked at the port from August 10 - 12.

During that time the person did not come into close contact with anyone.

According to Ports of Auckland the positive test wasn’t picked up as part of port testing and the person became infected somewhere else as part of the Auckland cluster.

There are no concerns that this person has infected anyone else at the port because the person was asymptomatic and didn’t come into close contact with another port worker, Ports of Auckland says.