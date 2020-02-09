TODAY |

NZ Pork disgruntled with upcoming food regulation changes

Source:  1 NEWS


New Zealand pork farmers say it's not fair some imported pork is being left out of an upcoming law change that will require the country of origin to be written on certain foods.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The regulations are meant to help consumers make informed choices but some claim it fails to meet that target. Source: 1 NEWS

The regulations are being put in place so consumers can make informed decisions about where their food is coming from, but there are claims it's failing to meet the aim.

The law change will apply to individual types of fruit and vegetables - both fresh and frozen - but when it comes to meat, the only processed product to be regulated will be cured pork.

Under the proposed regulations, shoppers will be able to view where the pigs were raised for cured products like bacon and ham, but some marinated items haven't been included, meaning there's no requirement to say where that meat has come from.

While some companies choose to state the pork's origin, others say "made in New Zealand from imported and local ingredients".

Around 60 per cent of pork products eaten here are made from imported meat.

NZ Pork says the majority of imported pork comes from countries which allow farming practices that are illegal here.

“We shouldn't allow anything that doesn't meet our high standards to ride on our coat-tails to use a good name,” says Helen Andrews, director of NZ Pork.

Consumer New Zealand chief executive Sue Chetwin says food labels can be confusing for shoppers.

“I think that the food producers have swayed the Government into having this very limited country of origin labelling and I just think that it's unfortunate there are loopholes like this."

She says if the proposal doesn't change, shoppers could be misled.

The watchdog is advocating a broader scheme that covers most foods but the government says widening the pork definition would create further disparity between the requirements of meats.

Ms Chetwin disagrees.

“We just think this was a big mistake, you know this was an opportunity to get this right, we welcome any country of origin labelling but it could have been a lot better.”

The public has until tomorrow evening to have its say on the proposal.


 

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
NZ Pork disgruntled with upcoming food regulation changes
2
Vet explains why you should keep your pet cat locked inside at night
3
Pukekohe restaurant taking the art of barbeque to a whole new level
4
Jordie Barrett belts record 63m monster penalty in Hurricanes' win over Jaguares
5
All Blacks rest orders cost Fekitoa, Naholo their Test careers, says Tony Brown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:04

New Zealanders fear being barred from homes in Australia over coronavirus outbreak
01:03

Govt commits $300,000 to fund Aids research

Police to conduct 'training exercise' at Wellington property over five days

Facebook page seeks to reunite pets with families after Southland floods