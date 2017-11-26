NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

Touted as the "world's most entertaining police recruitment video", the New Zealand Police's brilliant new online clip is proving to be just that with over a million views and counting.

The video posted on the NZ Police Recruitment Facebook page has been viewed over 1.5 million times with over 20,000 shares since it was posted yesterday.

Police say there's been 333 full profiles created by those interested in joining the force.

The three minute video features police officers in a variety of different roles in the hopes of attracting more diverse faces.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says: "Police want to attract more women, Maori, Pacific Islanders, and people from all other ethnicities and backgrounds to better reflect the communities we serve."

"There's never a better time in recent years to fulfill your dream of becoming a cop and serving your community," he said.