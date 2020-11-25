NZ Police reveals new, more environmentally friendly patrol car after Holden shuts up shop

New Zealand Police will be hitting the road in a new model of car after Holden shut up shop in Australasia, and it'll be better for the environment.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster (right) and Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming pose with the Škoda Superb. Source: Supplied

The Škoda Superb is the new frontline police car, expected to be on the roads as early as next April, police confirmed today.

Rather than replacing all the existing cars at once, the new patrol cars will be brought in as the existing fleet reach the "end of their useful life", police say.

Both the 2WD and the 4WD models will be deployed as needed.

They'll be "significantly" more environmentally friendly than the current Holden Commodores, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

Currently, the average CO2 emissions for NZ Police fleet vehicles is 180.7 grams per kilometre.

The 2WD Superbs emit 162 grams per kilometre while the 4WD model emits 176 grams per kilometre.

“When compared to our current fleet, C02 emissions per kilometre could be reduced by up to 38.6 per cent per vehicle, depending on what is being replaced,” Coster says.

But while police were initially looking at investing in hybrid or electric vehicles, they weren't chosen as the final model.

Coster says they're "not yet a viable option" for the patrol cars.

"However, we are committed to reducing our carbon emissions and have outlined a 10-year plan to an emissions-free fleet."

The new-look police cars, complete with livery, will be revealed early next year, police say.

It's estimated around 400 police cars are replaced each year, after they're around six to seven years old or hit 120,000km.

Police tested 12 shortlisted vehicles when picking the new patrol car model, after receiving submissions for seven suppliers with 27 different vehicles.