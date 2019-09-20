TODAY |

NZ police officials deny reports they're considering new Spider-Man-like web slinging device

New Zealand police officials have shut down claims they're interested in buying a Spider-Man-like device as a non-lethal weapon alternative.

Created by Wrap Technologies, Inc., the Bolawrap is a device just larger than a cellphone and shoots wires at suspects, entangling and restraining them without needing to use brute force.

International media has been reporting the company’s president, Tom Smith, has demonstrated the device to dozens of police departments in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

But when approached for comment, inspector Jason Ross said while any products offering opportunities to reduce harm are of interest to the New Zealand police force, no such demonstration has occurred.

“At this point in time, New Zealand Police has not had any demonstration of Bolawrap and have no plans to trial, purchase or implement Bolawrap," he said. "We do not possess any of these devices.”

Mr Smith spoke to 1 NEWS to clarify the comments made in the original article, and says he only referred to the demonstrations as happening in Australia. He is unsure how New Zealand got added into the mix, he said.

Previous to his involvement with Wrap Technologies, Inc., Mr Smith founded TASER International.

The president of the company the makes the crimefighting tool said he recently demonstrated it to Kiwi authorities. Source: Breakfast
