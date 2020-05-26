TODAY |

NZ Police knew Armed Response Team trials were flawed from the beginning

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Police knew its trial of an Armed Response Team had problems even before the test started.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Documents obtained by 1 NEWS reveal police were repeatedly told trialling armed officers on patrol wouldn’t be able to prove its worth Source: 1 NEWS

That’s according to exclusive documents obtained by 1 NEWS which reveal police were repeatedly told trialling armed officers on patrol wouldn't be able to prove its worth.

The six-month trial was sold on tackling a rise in gun crime not long after the horror of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Specialised vehicles will carry members of the armed offenders squad to incident scenes. Source: 1 NEWS

Last October police launched its Armed Response Teams in three districts, which were effectively members of the Armed Offenders Squad on patrol.

However, the researchers evaluating it told police that the immediate start of the trial, it’s short length and lack of baseline data meant its true value wasn't clear.

In December, police were told again it was almost certain the trial wouldn’t provide enough evidence.

“As an outcome evaluation yes it's munted, it's not robust enough and even their design team says it's not robust enough for an outcome evaluation,” Auckland University’s Andrew Sporle told 1 NEWS.

Police 'designing into their policies and practice the right to kill Māori', justice advocate says

Commissioner of Police Andrew Cotter denies it was about moving towards the widespread arming of our police.

“We do need to make sure that we keep the public and our people safe.

“But the range of inputs we need to ensure we land in the right place will take some time to pull together,” he says.

The union says while the trial was flawed, there is now a conversation to be had about the place of Armed Response Teams in policing.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Pair jailed for life for kidnap, torture and fatal hanging of 17-year-old in South Auckland
2
South Auckland head girl's Instagram post sparks conversation over lockdown inequalities
3
NZ's Covid-19 tourism slump prompts 'once in a lifetime' motorhome deals - from $29 per day
4
Taranaki photographer spent weeks befriending rare white fantail to get amazing shots
5
Full interview: New National Party leader Todd Muller on Q+A
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:53

Todd Muller's first question to PM as Opposition leader focuses on Government's support for small businesses

05:45

South Auckland head girl's Instagram post sparks conversation over lockdown inequalities

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels slashing more than 900 jobs due to Covid-19 crunch
02:20

Shane Jones admonished for yelling out 'ahh Ngāti Epsom' in Parliament as Paul Goldsmith stands up to speak