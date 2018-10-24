NZ Police banned from hiring overseas workers, fined for employment law breach

Police have been banned from hiring overseas workers for six months and fined $7000 for breaching employment laws.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Labour Inspectorate has found police were in breach of the Employment Relations and Holidays Act.

In a statement, police said it was because police vetters were paid on a per file base, as opposed to an hourly rate.

The Act required a complete record of hours worked for a wage, and because vetters' work wasn't recorded that way, police were in breach.

Police were working with the Labour Inspectorate to make sure they were compliant with wage and time records.