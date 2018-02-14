NZ pledges further $1.5 million to Pacific Islands Cyclone Gita relief

 

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand will contribute a further $1.5 million to help with the emergency response and early recovery efforts in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Gita.

Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.
Source: Breakfast

The money is on top of the $750,000 that the Government has already contributed to the relief efforts.

"This additional funding will be directed to Tonga, Samoa and Fiji which have all felt the impact of the cyclone," said Mr Peters.

"A picture of the extent of damage caused by Cyclone Gita is emerging and it is clear a big response and clean-up job lies ahead. We are here to help our neighbours get through this," he said.

The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.
Source: 1 NEWS

This latest funding will be used to replenish New Zealand Red Cross relief supplies in Tonga and provide up to $750,000 for New Zealand NGOs to deliver ongoing emergency relief and early recovery activities in Samoa and Tonga.

Today's announcement brings the total funding allocated for the New Zealand response to Tropical Cyclone Gita to $2,250,000.

The PM and National's Gerry Brownlee both expressed their best wishes in Parliament today.
Source: Parliament TV

