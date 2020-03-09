NZ petrol retailer announces seven cents a litre price drop as coronavirus fears hit global oil market

Z and Caltex petrol retailers are dropping the price of gas by seven cents a litre.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes on top of a six cents a litre drop yesterday.

International fuel prices have plunged in recent days, on the back of uncertainty prompted by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Yesterday Z Energy said it was following the "significant movements in the oil market."

Read more Jacinda Ardern hopeful fuel will cost less in NZ as crude oil prices plummet due to coronavirus