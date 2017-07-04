 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ petrol prices have greatest discrepancy between import cost and price at pump in developed world

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The cost of importing petrol and the price New Zealanders pay for it at the pump has the largest discrepency of all developed countries in the world.

The report found petrol prices "might not be reasonable".
Source: 1 NEWS

As it stands, New Zealanders are paying 21 cents a litre for the petrol over what it cost fuel companies to import it - even after tax.

This margin is the largest of all OECD countries.

In Wellington, and the South Island the price margin is even larger, paying up to 30 cents a litre over the petrol import cost.

A Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation study found there may not be a "workably competitive market" for the sale of petrol in New Zealand.

Retail margins have increased "significantly" in the last five years – but those in the South Island and Wellington have increased at a faster rate than margins in the rest of the North Island.

"This could mean fuel prices in the North Island are subsidised by prices across the rest of the country," the study says.

Gross margins for fuel not sold to the public, for example in aviation or to commercial road users like trucking, have been flat or are declining.

But the report doesn't definitively conclude prices are unreasonable – because MBIE says not all the data was comparable across companies or provided in time for the report.

Energy Minister Judith Collins has asked officials to examine the report – and she says the Commerce Commission could take a look.

"We cannot definitely say that fuel prices in New Zealand are reasonable, but we have reason to believe that they might not be," Ms Collins said in a statement.

Related

Economy

Energy

01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election by any chance?' - Jack Tame questions Judith Collins on petrol price investigation
05:56
We hit the road and headed South in search of cheap fuel, discovering southerners have a lot to grizzle about.

Startling petrol price differences discovered across North and South
02:23

Petrol price plunge not reaching some motorists
01:43

Petrol price fall comes with warning for motorists

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:59
2
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:40
3
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

00:26
4
Kaino admitted those All Blacks with little game time on Saturday wanted to prove themselves at today’s training, including himself.

Psyched up Jerome Kaino lights up when admitting coaches had to hold him back at training


5
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

02:18
The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:59
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.


00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ