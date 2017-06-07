NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

Foodstuffs, the owner of New World and Pak'nSave supermarkets, is to remove all microbead products from its stores by July 1, a year ahead of the Government's proposed ban on microbeads in New Zealand.

Often made from polyethylene, the tiny plastic beads in products such as body scrubs, toothpaste, moisturisers and even laundry detergents are washed down the drain in the oceans.

They get ingested by fish, hurting the marine life, and eventually make their way to our food.

"What we've decided to do is work hard with our suppliers to get to a point where we can remove all of the microbeads from our stores by the first of July," Chris Quin of Foodstuffs told Seven Sharp.

The Government has proposed a ban on the sale and manufacture of microbeads in New Zealand from July 2018, but Mr Quin says that's too far off.

"Microbeads were something that was clearly harmful to the environment. And as New Zealanders we are so proud of our oceans and our fishing industry and all of those things," he said.

"And we just saw that there were many ways that this could be worked around and there was so no need to wait as long as another year to get this done."

New Zealand-owned Foodstuffs had 31 microbead products on its shelves.

Twenty-one have been reformulated, and two others are in the process of this but won't meet the deadline, so have been removed for now.

And eight products have been discontinued by Foodstuffs.

We are at this stage looking at the possibility of exploring bringing the date forward"

Scott Simpson, Associate Environment Minister

Two companies affected by the Foodstuffs decision are Johnson & Johnson and Clearasil. Both of them say they are committed to stopping microbead production by the end of this year.

So if they can, Seven Sharp asked, why can't the Government?

"We are at this stage looking at the possibility of exploring bringing the date forward. And if I can do that I am very keen to try and do that if I can," said Scott Simpson, Associate Environment Minister.