NZ outside Auckland moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?

Following three new community infections of Covid-19, Auckland is moving to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm.

The rest of NZ is moving to Level 2.

Here is what Level 2 means for those in affected areas

Schools and businesses remain open, but people are encouraged to take up alternative ways of working if possible.

People are encouraged to practice good hygiene, keep track of where they have been and stay home if they are unwell.

Source: 1 NEWS

People are asked to stay two metres from others in public and in retail stores and one metre in most other places like workplaces, cafes, restaurants and gyms.

Masks are mandatory on public transport and encouraged where physical distancing isn't possible. Gatherings, including weddings and funerals, are limited to 100 people.