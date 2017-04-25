NZ Orion spots fisherman waving paddles from liferaft mid-Pacific days after emergency call

A missing fisherman has been found in the middle of the Pacific Ocean waving his paddles from a liferaft nearly three days after making an emergency call to Tonga.

NZDF

The New Zealand rescue coordination centre says the man phoned a contact in Tonga on Saturday evening at 6pm Tonga local time to say the engine had broken down on his small five-metre fibreglass boat, as he was returning to Ohonua Harbour on Tonga's Eua Island.

The call sparked a search by Tongan police, who requested assistance from RCCNZ.

An RNZAF Orion departed yesterday and searched for about an hour before overnighting in Tonga, and resuming again at 9.30am local time today.

The Orion found the man at around 2pm (New Zealand time) today in the middle of a 4000 square kilometre search area, said RCCNZ mission co-ordinator Conrad Reynecke.

Mr Reynecke said this afternoon Tongan police would send a police or navy boat to the location where the man was found, about 13 kilometres south-east of Eua Island.