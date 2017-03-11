NZ optimistic of free trade deal with US

The United States has indicated it is open to a free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand when the time is right, Trade Minister Todd McClay says.

Todd McClay. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr McClay visited Washington for high-level trade talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump this week, meeting with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, newly appointed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other advises to the president.

Mr McClay says Mr Ross has indicated that he is open to a trade deal with New Zealand and did not see any major issues, as our relationship was in good shape.

"It's clear the U.S. will take time considering its trade strategy. They're likely to have a considerable workload over next couple of years with NAFTA renegotiations and some big bilateral deals to do. However, I've welcomed their interest in an FTA as a demonstration of the good shape our trading relationship is in," Mr McClay said.

Mr McClay said his government wants free-trade agreements to cover 90 per cent of goods exported by 2030, up from just over half currently, and the US will be an important part of achieving that.

Two-way trade between the two countries reached $16 billion in 2016, making the United States New Zealand's third-largest individual trading partner, according to New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

New Zealand's $180 billion economy depends on exports, and the government had lobbied hard in favour of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Alongside Japan and Australia, New Zealand is trying to negotiate a deal with the 11 remaining countries of the TPP after the United States withdrew.

Mr Trump dumped membership of the TPP as one of his first acts in an "America First" policy aiming at bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

He said he would seek one-on-one trade deals with countries that would allow the United States to quickly terminate them in 30 days "if somebody misbehaves".

Mr McClay said he had a constructive meeting with Mr Lighthizer and said Mr Ross indicated he saw no major impediments to a trade deal with his country.

The minister says there is significant interest in New Zealand's approach to trade policy.