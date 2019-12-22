NZ one of the worst countries in the world for creating Christmas waste - experts

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but Christmas can also be the most wasteful.

Experts say the festive season and climate change go hand-in-hand, with New Zealand one of the worst countries when it comes to generating waste.

"We're the tenth worst nation in the world for urban waste disposal. We send more electronic waste to the landfill than almost any other country," Zero Waste Network NZ's Marty Hoffart told 1 NEWS.

"Kiwis are big dumpers, and we've got to change our ways."

Binge-shopping, food waste and cheap plastic products are all contributing to a significant carbon footprint, something AUT's Sommer Kapitan says ruins New Zealand's "clean, green image".

"Our shopping habits don't yet show that, we're spending more than before. I'm not seeing any shifts in trends from the rest of the world."

But while eco experts say we need to buy less - New Zealanders don't seem to be listening. Spending is expected to hit $7 billion this month, $1 billion more than December last year.

And it's not just what we're getting, but how we're getting it.

"More things going out the door in smaller packages, half-full boxes, loaded in half-full trucks, just to get to you because there's a time element that's tied to that customer service," says Ms Kapitan.

Something New Zealand's largest online retailer Mighty Ape is working on, according to general manager Alastair Burns.

"We've recently invested in some automation that minimises the size of the packages and reduces the footprint in terms of delivery to the customer," he says.

"Customers are definitely making it very clear that this is something that they want to focus on, so there's a lot of pressure on retailers to ensure they're sort of meeting those demands."

So if you're wanting an eco-Christmas, without being the Grinch - Mr Hoffman has this advice.

"Re-think what you're giving, maybe give the gift of time, service. Buy someone concert tickets, clean up the yard, weed their garden, do something we don't have time to do."