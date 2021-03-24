NZ Olympic Committee 'grateful' athletes to receive Covid-19 vaccination priority

The New Zealand Olympic Committee is rejoicing after the Government announced today Olympians set to compete in Tokyo will be eligible for early vaccinations.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed today Olympic athletes and those playing in national sports teams at a significant event will be considered for early vaccinations under a "national significance" criteria.

Hipkins said the criteria is strict and only certain athletes and teams will be eligible. They must travel before August 31 with the intention of returning to New Zealand. Applications will open on March 31.

The Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to August 8.

"It has to meet that national significance criteria," Hipkins said.

"So those sports that everyone is hanging out to watch on television, for example, are more likely to fit the criteria than a school sports team.

"Certainly our expectation is that our Olympians would be eligible and a national sports team participating in a significant event would also meet those criteria.

"We’re talking about a few hundred potential athletes and sportspeople that might fit the category, so it’s not a large group," Hipkins said.

A man and a woman walk past near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

The announcement was welcome news to the New Zealand Olympic Committee, as they prepare for the Tokyo Games in just a few months.

"We’re very pleased and grateful that our athletes will be included in the Government's national significance category," NZOC said in a statement.

"Access to the Covid-19 vaccine is extremely positive for our athletes and gives them peace of mind, knowing they’ll be protected while representing New Zealand at the Olympic Games."

New Zealand took 199 athletes to the 2016 Rio Olympics and it is expected a similar number will qualify for Tokyo this year.